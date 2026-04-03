KERN'S KINDNESS: Doula advocates for maternal health support in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dani Wallace knows what it's like to lose a child.

“I have a son who’s no longer here,” Wallace said. “I lost him after my (health) concerns were dismissed. And I couldn’t just stand by knowing this wasn’t only my story, it’s the story of so many other women.”

Now, Wallace is using her voice to highlight a growing issue impacting mothers across the country and right here at home.

Women such as Alexis Redding, who is 36 weeks pregnant, say that support has made all the difference.

“As a first-time mom, there are a lot of things I feel like I can’t do,” Redding said. “But because of Dani, I feel like I can.”

The data underscores just how serious the issue is. Between 2020 and 2024, the United States averaged about 31 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births. In Kern County, that number is closer to 18 lower than the national average, but still a concern for local advocates.

“We are a large county we need more OBs, permanent nurses,” Wallace said. “That’s why doulas are so important, because we bridge that gap.”

With a nursing shortage and only a handful of doulas in Kern County, Wallace is stepping in to help.

She recently funded and led the county’s first class of 20 doulas paying for the program out of her own pocket.

“Cost is a barrier,” she said. “So I provide all their textbooks and the information that they need.”

One of those trainees is Eliska Anderson, who is already gaining hands-on experience by supporting expecting mothers.

“Having a doula I wish I had one,” Anderson said. “They could have broken down more of the medical terms.”

Through her training, Anderson is already making an impact on mothers like Alex Andriamartinez-Davis.

“I’ve learned breathing techniques, hydration is important during pregnancy,” Andriamartinez-Davis said. “I’ve also learned it’s okay to not be okay.”

When asked if she would recommend a doula, her answer was clear.

“Even if you have your mom, sisters, your husband or significant other, the support from an educated person in the Doula spectrum is unbeatable,” she said.

While advocates say there is still work to be done to improve maternal care, resources are growing. Experts encourage expecting mothers to consult their medical providers to learn more about Doulas and available support in their area.



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