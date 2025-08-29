KERN’S KINDNESS: Giving every child a voice, CASA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week for Kern Kindness, I took a closer look at an organization that works directly with child neglect cases and advocates for our youth. With the recent passing of Genesis Mata, I was reminded how crucial it is to listen to and recognize children—especially those most in need.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. It’s a volunteer-based organization that speaks on behalf of abused and neglected children in Kern County. Their goal is to protect and ensure every child’s right to a safe space. CASA volunteers serve as the child’s voice in court—they interview families, write reports, and give judges an independent view.

Meghan Moran, is a CASA Advocate and she says, “It is challenging work. Many of these kids have been neglected and carry trauma in their lives, and it is our job as advocates to show up for them and be a consistent, reliable adult in their lives.”

Moran has been a CASA advocate for three years and currently manages two cases. She says being an advocate is very rewarding. “Especially when you see the youth you’re assigned to really responding to you, beginning to trust you, and growing in their own rights and maturity.” She said.

CASA says it’s important to be the voice for youth, especially for those who may not have one.

Ashley Vorhees, is the Executive Director, for CASA and she says, “We train our advocates with roughly 35 hours of training and equip them as much as possible to speak up for children who have gone through some very traumatic circumstances in their lives.”

CASA is looking for more advocates to join their team—but they say it’s just as important for the community to be aware.

“Community awareness about child abuse is incredibly important. Sometimes a child may have bruises, seem withdrawn, or show other signs of struggle. We need to recognize these signs—because children could be enduring far more than we realize, whether at home or elsewhere.” Vorhees said.

CASA says there are 62 children on their waitlist waiting for an advocate to come and help them.

CASA is looking for more volunteers. If you’re interested, visit CASA's website

