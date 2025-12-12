KERN'S KINDNESS: Giving Machine ribbon-cutting this Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is participating in a national charitable tradition for the first time this holiday season, bringing "Giving Machines" to the community that turn simple donations into acts of kindness for local nonprofits.

Community members gathered outside the Condors Arena on Wednesday night to learn about the vending machines designed to give rather than take. Bakersfield will be one of just 128 cities in the country hosting the charitable vending machines.

"Instead of like getting candy or a soda out of it, instead, people will have the opportunity to donate goods and services to several local nonprofits and two global ones," said Michelle Lord, Bakersfield Giving Machine lead.

Since 2017, more than 2 million people have used Giving Machines, donating over $44 million in charitable contributions, according to Lord.

"We're just trying to make sure that our local nonprofits have what they need to keep going and keep serving and doing the wonderful work that they do," Lord said.

One hundred percent of the profits will go to the CAPK Food Bank, the Open Door Network, Golden Empire Gleaners, Project Linus, the Salvation Army, and the Special Olympics of Kern County.

"I think the Giving Machine is great. Once people donate and realize what it's for, then they're going to help people in Special Olympics. I raised over $3,500, but the Giving Machine can give more back for Special Olympic athletes like myself," said Ravi Surampudi, athlete with Special Olympics SoCal - Kern County.

"I just want to say thank you to the Giving Machine and to our local community. Come out and support us. Thank you," said Bryan Jackson, athlete and global messenger with Special Olympics SoCal - Kern County.

Inside the machine, visitors will find five cards for each nonprofit showing exactly what their donation provides. From $10 to $100, donors can give everything from a warm coat to meals for families and even medical supplies.

"The kids get the opportunity to learn how to give back at a young age, and that's always important. There is people out there who need help this Christmas time," Lord said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Saturday at the Shops at River Walk, just west of DSW Shoes. Two Giving Machines will be there, open for donations from December 13 through January 3.

"Thank you very much, and we hope to see you out there at the Shops at River Walk, from December 13 to January 3," Jackson said.

For Bakersfield, this won't just be another holiday pop-up, but a chance for neighbors to lift neighbors - one small act of kindness at a time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

