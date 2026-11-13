Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Kern’s Kindness: Local volunteers give out free groceries

Kern County helps feed the nation, but hunger remains a reality right here at home. 23ABC met the volunteers working week after week to put food directly into the hands of families who need it most.
Kern’s Kindness: Local volunteers give out free groceries
Posted
Add KERO as a Google Preferred Source

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 2023 study by the Community Action Partnership of Kern found that 13% of Kern County families face food insecurity, which is almost 3 percent above the national and state average.

Local Bakersfield volunteers are trying to fight hunger, handing out free groceries every Wednesday morning.

Volunteer Randi Hodson, who has been volunteering since 2021, said, "There's a big need for food in Kern County, which is shocking since we are an agricultural area, and so many people are still hungry."

Kern County produces over $8 billion worth of food each year.

The volunteers, who work out of First Congressional Church of Bakersfield, receive free or reduced-price food items in bulk, such as rice, bread, and meat, that they package up and hand out to individuals and families.

They also supply food to the homeless.

One local high school volunteer said, “It's important to lend a hand when you know others are down. You can change the world just by doing one little thing you know."

Distribution happens every Wednesday morning, beginning around 8 or 8:30.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

11/13/2026

PM Showers

75° / 50°

54%

SaturdaySat

11/14/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 49°

7%

SundaySun

11/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 52°

4%

MondayMon

11/16/2026

Showers

58° / 48°

58%

TuesdayTue

11/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

59° / 43°

24%

WednesdayWed

11/18/2026

PM Showers

63° / 50°

43%

ThursdayThu

11/19/2026

Showers

58° / 44°

41%

FridayFri

11/20/2026

Mostly Sunny

58° / 40°

11%