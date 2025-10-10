KERN'S KINDNESS: Rallying for leukemia patient through ‘Helping One Woman’ dinner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Taking a crisis and responding with kindness — that’s the mission behind the nonprofit Helping One Woman (HOW). This month, that “one woman” is actually a 12-year-old girl, Adriana Padilla, who is currently battling leukemia.

Each month, HOW hosts a community dinner to rally support for someone who’s experienced what organizers call an “irreplaceable loss.”

“Cancer really is an ugly monster. It really just turns your life upside down,” said former recipient Brenda Corona, who attended this month’s dinner.

Corona, who once received help from HOW during her own cancer battle, returned to support this month’s honoree — Ruby Padilla, whose daughter Adriana was nominated after her friend attended a previous dinner. It’s a tradition that continues spreading kindness forward.

“Everyone who attends our dinner can nominate someone new. We draw the next recipient that night,” said Marie Freeze, HOW Bakersfield co-leader. “So, when Ruby’s name came up — and we learned about Adriana — we knew we wanted to help their family.”

HOW dinners are more than just fundraisers. Attendees buy their own meals, bring a $10 gift, and can also contribute through raffles, silent auctions, or online donations. Every dollar raised goes directly to the honoree.

“It’s not just about the money,” said Sherri Montano, one of the organizers. “We collect notes of encouragement and love, too. At the end of the night, we put everything — the donations and the cards — in a gift bag and present it to the family. It’s a moment that truly touches everyone in the room.”

For former recipients like Corona, that moment is unforgettable.

“When you’re going through something as hard as cancer, just knowing your community is there for you — praying for you, showing up for you — it makes all the difference. It makes you feel loved,” she said.

For organizers and attendees, each dinner is a reminder that in Bakersfield — even in the hardest times — strangers can come together to lift each other up.

The next dinner is scheduled for October 21. To RSVP, call 805-270-5861, or visit Turnto23.com to donate.

