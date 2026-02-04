KHSD offers hands-on experience for students to prepare them for the workforce

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students in the Regional Occupational Center join multiple community partners to deliver a seamless blend of classroom instruction and practical, real-world application. Highlighting how the Collision program provides hands-on, job-ready experience before entering the workforce.

It's hands-on experience for students in this class. Where they learn all about refurbishing vehicles, at the Regional Occupational Center ran under the Kern High School District.

Mario Lizarraga Collision Refinishing Instructor at ROC said "What they actually learned in class they are putting in practice. They are familiar with the software, terminology, and all the things we teach here. Not just hearing it from their instructor but a business reassuring they understand this."

The ROC partnered with Last Touch Collision body shop, giving students guidance from those who do this type of work for a living. Students split their weeks in two, half the time in the classroom, and the other half at Last Touch Collision.

Jose Varajas Service Advisor and CFO with Last Touch Collision said "We're planting the seed here today, and I believe these kids will grow into a big tree. When I was in ROC I would have definitely loved to come to a body shop to learn that experience hands on."

Julian Morua Student Co-op and Former Intern said "There was a lot of challenges in the internship. You aren't only working on people cars, but you are there putting their life at risk if you aren't careful. Working with the technician there I learned how to conduct safety inspections and all the paperwork concerning that repair."

For students who don't plan on going on to college, this class prepares them with a practical, in-demand skill that could become their bread and butter.

Gurjot Batth Student Intern said "Knowing what to do from collision work and getting your hands dirty is the best thing ever. In person experience is the best thing, ROC gave me the biggest chance to help me excel in my career!"

Enrollment period for students are open, and the internship will start in the fall of 2026.



