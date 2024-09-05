KIC: Transforming Students' Careers Through Paid Internships in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — KIC, a talent retention initiative, partners with Kern High School District to provide hands-on career training programs and paid internships to students.



Broadcast transcript:

Principle Brian Miller, tells me this is the type of education every student needs. "These students go through a transformation every year there is a hands-on learning environment, and they gain confidence in their skills as they go throughout the year." He said.

Walter Suazo, is a teacher at CTEC and he tells me watching his students go through this program makes him proud. "When I see that students kind of take this seriously and build resumes and build their portfolios and they go out to do greater bigger things it just gives me pride as a teacher. Knowing that they are taking what they've learned and applying it to real-world settings." he said.

Mr. Suazo, is the teacher of Jaydon, who is one of the many students who received an internship through KIC. He says learning hands-on makes a difference and makes it more fun.

Jaydon Zetino told me, "It's a three-hour class but it feels like it's only 30 minutes long because you're talking with everyone and doing stuff you like to do other than school."

KIC, just won the annual International Economic Development award this past August and like Jaydon, students are ready to kick this school year into action.

