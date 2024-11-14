Kim Salas has taken the lead over Leticia Perez in Supervisor District 5 race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After closing the gap the last few days, Kim Salas is now in the lead for the Kern County Supervisor, District 5 race.

According to the latest voting numbers, Salas has 14,146 votes (50.08%) and incumbent Leticia Perez has 14,103 votes (49.92%).

On Tuesday during the prior update, Perez had only a 4 vote lead.

We reached out to Perez for comment and we're told she's not commenting right now.

Salas has not responded to our request comment at this time.

This is a developing story.

