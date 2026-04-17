Knotts Street shooting shakes East Bakersfield as neighbors demand action

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A shooting on Knotts Street in east Bakersfield has left residents shaken and searching for answers, while also bringing members of the community together to call for change.

Neighbors say the violence unfolded Monday morning, when the sound of gunfire rang out through the neighborhood.

Ring camera footage captured the chaos, including the sound of a man screaming, reflecting the fear residents say has become all too familiar.

Debby Arteaga, who has lived in the area for 11 years, said she and her daughters were inside their home when they heard the shots.

“So they came out and they saw four individuals running from the front toward the alley. They had ski masks on, and they were dressed in all black,” Arteaga said.

Arteaga said incidents like this are not uncommon.

“In the past month we’ve had three shootings right here,” she said. “I feel unsafe. I don’t feel safe here.”

Residents say the latest shooting is part of a broader pattern of violence that has left the community on edge, with some describing a constant sense of fear and uncertainty.

Community leaders, including Xenia King, Wesley Davis and Manuel Carrizalez, are now speaking out, urging action and resources to prevent further violence. Each says they have personally lost loved ones to gun violence, fueling their push for change.

“We need help. We need solutions. We need action here in Kern County our families are devastated. It’s destroying our families,” King said.

King and others say the east side of Kern County is often overlooked when it comes to resources and investment.

Carrizalez said meaningful change must include more opportunities for young people.

“Giving kids more resources things the community can get involved in mentors, and job opportunities,” he said.

For residents like Arteaga, the goal is simple: to feel safe in their own neighborhood.

“I want people to open their mouths and say what’s going on around here,” she said. “Everybody’s scared.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact local law enforcement.

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