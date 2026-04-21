Kratom still sold in Kern County despite California crackdown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Products the state warns may be dangerous and even illegal to sell, still on shelves in Kern County smoke shops.

Kratom, a product often marketed as a natural supplement. is raising concerns across California. State health officials warn it can be addictive and may cause serious side effects.

Nathan McCauley is the Captain, Bakersfield Police Department, and when it comes to Kratom he says, “It’s an herbal item, it’s not a controlled substance, but it’s something that can definitely show signs of impairment and can be dangerous.”

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, kratom comes from the leaf of a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia. It has been used to treat conditions such as pain, coughing, and opioid withdrawal. However, there are no FDA-approved kratom drug products.

According to the California Governor’s Office, when kratom is combined with alcohol, prescription medications, or other substances, it can cause severe respiratory issues and even deadly outcomes.

Here in Kern County, we still found kratom being sold inside some stores. For some families, the consequences are real.

Christina Rawlins ' family member was addicted to kratom, and she shares, “There’s a lot about it that people don’t know; they look at only the benefits. It makes them feel good, things like that.”

Rawlins says it’s not just kratom to be concerned about, it’s other substances that can be mixed in with it. “On its own, I think kratom is kind of okay, but when it gets shipped over here to the states from Southeast Asia, all these companies make changes to it, and they alter the product.”

The Bakersfield Police Department says these products are not legal to sell for consumption and can be seized when found. Officers also warn, anything you put into your body can come with risks.

If you need help or have questions about kratom, health experts urge you to talk to a doctor or contact local resources.

Governor Gavin Newsom Statement

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