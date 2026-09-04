'La Cuadrilla de la Semana' 2026 comes to an end

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The people who put food on our tables are now getting a celebration of their own. Farm workers here have been recognized for their hard work, but not necessarily with a trophy or medal.

Lunchtime at the vineyards near Lamont was a festival on Thursday, Sept. 3 for a group of farm workers.

It’s part of an event that takes place every Thursday during the harvest season, La Campesina 92.5 FM hosts

"La Cuadrilla de la Semana" or, "the crew of the week." This week marked the final gathering of the season.

“Blessed because they think of us and grateful for all the support,” said farm worker Marisol Ortez.

The events brings a hot meal for workers directly into the fields, and to mark the final event of the season, Alma Martinez with La Campesina 92.5 FM says they also brought along live music and a raffle.

“These are the people that put food on our tables and I think this is the least we can do for them just give back, bring them a little joy, and have them not worry about cooking lunch that day,” said Cervantes.

Representatives from Clinica Sierra Vista and Kern Family Health Care were also on site to answer questions about insurance and healthcare and connect workers with vital resources.

It was the live music and hot food that was the true hit among workers, bringing smiles to many.

“Aside from working, people also have the right to have fun,” said Ortez.

At the heart of this event is a mission to honor the hardworking people behind the scenes who help put food on our tables every day, while also connecting them and their families with resources and support they may need.

Cuadrilla de la Semana is expected to return next April. Registration for crews hoping to be featured is expected to open in March.

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