La Familia Volume 3 brings confidence to incoming college students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students part of CSUB's College Assistance Migrant Program had the opportunity to hear from guest speakers on their educational journeys. Gaining advice and confidence to start strong.



The college assistance migrant program or CAMP was created to help those with a familial background in fieldwork.

A chance to ask questions, gain insight, and feel better prepared to transition from high school to college. That’s exactly what happened in the Solario Room Friday afternoon. The annual La Familia conference is taking place. A place for students to learn and grow in confidence.

It was a party at CSUB, incoming freshmen having the opportunity to ease into the college transition all thanks to the College Assistance Migrant Program.

“The camp program here at CSUB educates and empowers and serves students from migrant, seasonal and farm working backgrounds,” said CAMP coordinator Erika Madrigal.

Madrigal says this is only a part of what they do, their real focus is ensuring that students feel like they belong at CSUB and have a home away from home.

This is the schools third annual La Familia Conference, a chance for camp students to hear from guest speakers who can provide insight on their journeys.

“Im doing kinesiology and he helped me realize that I could do something that I love even if I get paid a little,” said incoming freshmen at CSUB Stephanie Ontiveros. “He helped me realize that’s what I want to do.”

Ontiveros says she’s appreciated that the CAMP program has given her a community of peers in the same boat as her.

For Rosalinda Otero, she’s enjoyed the family-like support CAMP has given her and is ready to get her next degree.

“Excited. I wouldn’t say scared I think I’m not at the point of fear anymore I feel like I have a lot of mentors here and a lot go guidance so I’m really excited about it to see where I end up,” said Otero.

Students will be heading back to campus to start their Fall semester on Monday, August 26.

