Lace’n it Up: Links for Life hosts its annual event

It's October, which means it's officially Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Links for Life is lacing up for the cause at the Park at River Walk.

The Park at River Walk was filled with pink Saturday morning, with roughly 800 participants strolling through the park to support Links for Life.

“We fund mammograms, ultrasounds, and needle biopsies for women underinsured or not insured. We have a nutrition and grocery cart program for women who are in active treatment. We have a wig boutique for any woman facing hair loss due to cancer treatment, we have four support groups,” said Jennifer Henry, executive director of Links for Life.

In 2023 to 2024, Links for Life has funded 143 mammograms and ultrasounds, fitted 432 patients with wigs and headcovers, and given 631 grocery cards to those in active treatment.

Henry said that 100% of the nonprofit’s funding stays local, providing these resources to fighters and survivors– such as Shauntel Stinson.

“I was bleeding out, you know, and… I lost a lot of blood, and so I went in to have a D&C to be sure to cauterize or to fix that area,” said Stinson.

Stinson said she underwent surgery while awake. After the procedure, she heard the three devastating words.

“Doctor comes out and says, ‘Shauntel, I’m so sorry, you have cancer,’” said Stinson.

But throughout the journey, Stinson held on to faith. Now, she celebrates 12 years cancer free and expresses her gratitude for her friends, family, and God.

“Thank the Lord because if I hadn’t gone in for that D&C, and if I hadn’t been bleeding out and I was iron deficient, they would never have found the cancer,” said Stinson.

But despite the pain she endured, Stinson now offers her strength and hope to others going through the same battle.

“The God stories are incredible, everybody’s friendly, and we all have a story so I’m so grateful,” Stinson said.

Links for Life hosts its next event, the Hot Pink Celebration, on October 25, 2024 at Luigi’s Warehouse.

In case you missed it this year, the next Lace’n it Up walk/run takes place October 4, 2025.

