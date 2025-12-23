Lamont native Adan Garay a key producer for new Netflix film "Border Hunters"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From the Halls of Arvin High School to the bright lights on Netflix-- One Kern County native is turning dreams into reality! Ill introduce you to Adan Garay. The hometown talent making waves in cinema.

The movie trending on Netflix is called, "Border Hunters." It's about a former spy on a mission to dismantle cartels in Mexico after a fentanyl outbreak. It was in the top 10 list on Netflix this past weekend. And the producer is 32-year-old Adan Garay, who grew up in Lamont, graduated from Arvin high in 2011 and now lives in Bakersfield.

Adan Garay Producer of Border Hunters said "I think it was a huge accomplishment everyone on our team at Grandavas is very happy that the film was trending top 10 over the weekend. It was something we were proud of, knowing we can create content that is speaking to the masses."

Garay comes from an immigrant family, his parents are from Mexico and opened a small business in Lamont in 1991. He credits his father, Ernesto Garay for inspiring him to pursue his dreams. He graduated from Cal State Northridge with a degree in Cinema and Television Arts. And he remains humble, never forgetting where he came from, thankful for his education at Arvin High.

"It was something that kept that drive alive in me. Letting us know we can make it happen to, & we continue to strive. I believe students and alumni can attest to it. We have that motivation in us to keep moving forward to ultimately be successful." said Garay

The Arvin high grad is the youngest of four, with 2 brothers and a sister. Garay tells me the movie took close to six months to film and he never thought it would reach the viewership it has, but he is honored and thankful for the community's support. He is currently working on other movies, which perhaps, will also land on Netflix in the near future. All in all that strong work ethic he learned from his dad...... keeps him going.

"Over the time working on the project I learned. If you stick to your dreams and believe in yourself, you can achieve anything you set your mind too. I never thought Id be making films or shooting them in Mexico and Puerto Vallarta. It was an amazing environment. To all the children at Arvin or anywhere for that matter if you stick to something and believe in yourself you will achieve it." said Garay

This movie is available to watch on Netflix but you do need a certain subscription to watch it.

