Last Touch Collision is giving back to first responders and teachers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Last Touch Collision is stepping up to the plate to lend a hand to those who serve our community. The company is waiving deductibles for first responders and teachers involved in a collision.

Last Touch Collision is one of the new guys on the block, recently opened in June of 2025. Servicing community members from all over Kern County. They pride themselves in being that helping hand, and this promotion is just the start.

Junior Avilez CEO at Last Touch Collision said "We know teachers and first responders are on the front line for the growth and protection of our community. We wanted to make the process easier for them when dealing with car accidents. All they have to do is give us the claim number and we will take care of the rest with insurance."

They started this promotion after the turnout they saw from teachers and first responders who attended their grand opening. Junior tells me that first responders and teachers deserve to be supported for their service.

Mario Lizarraga Collision Refinishing Instructor at ROC said "I think it's really beneficial, sometimes deductibles can be $250-1000. The fact that they are trying to lend a helping hand with that helps out the teachers and first responders more than they expect. It's a really nice partnership to have while making everything more affordable."

The promotion is available to any teacher or first responder across Kern County. All they ask is to see a badge or some type of identification and they will handle the rest.

Angel Almendarez Marketing Operations Manager at Last Touch Collision said "One teacher has been holding off on repairs on their vehicle for over a year due to their high deductible. They saw our offer and called us, and now they are scheduled for a service next week. That's one of the reasons why I am happy that we are able to offer this to our community. A teacher who had a vehicle that was damaged for over a year, can get the deductible waived and now able to repair their car."

Organizers tell me this promotion is not a one time thing, as long as you can verify you are either a first responder or teacher this deal will be available each time an accident occurs.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

