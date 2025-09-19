Law enforcement ramps up safety measures for Kern County Fair weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fair draws thousands of visitors each year, and with it comes a major push from law enforcement to keep families safe on the fairgrounds and on surrounding roads.

Bakersfield Police Lt. Rick Dossey said officers are making visibility a priority. “You’ll see an officer just about everywhere you look—bike patrols, detectives in the parking lots,” he said. “We want people to feel safe walking to their cars and not have to worry.”

Police say the presence is meant not only to reassure families but also to deter car break-ins and other trouble outside the gates. But the bigger challenge comes after the fair closes, when traffic surges and some drivers risk getting behind the wheel after drinking.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jorge “George” Toro said DUI enforcement remains a focus, though the agency is scaling back saturation patrols this year. Instead, CHP is relying more on beat units and neighboring patrols. Officers will be stationed along Belle Terrace, Ming Avenue and Union Avenue to route traffic toward Highway 58 and Highway 99.

“Driving under the influence is a selfish act,” Toro said. “You’re not only putting yourself at risk, but everyone around you.”

To ease congestion, Bakersfield police are changing how cars exit the fairgrounds. Traffic will be funneled like a stadium exit, moving through lights faster and directing vehicles straight to major highways. Dossey said the strategy should help clear the area more quickly and reduce collisions.

Police previously considered setting up a designated rideshare zone at the fair, but with multiple entrances and exits, the plan proved unworkable. Officials continue urging visitors to plan ahead, use a rideshare if needed, and report suspected impaired drivers.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

