BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A lawsuit has been filed challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order that commuted more than 500 death sentences to life without the possibility of parole earlier this month. The lawsuit isn't arguing with the governor's ability to commute death sentences, but rather how it was done and the scope of the order.

Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer says she's joined other district attorneys, law enforcement leaders, victims' advocates and families in a lawsuit challenging the governor's executive order. They argue it violates the law.

"The governor has the power to commute sentences, but doing it in a blanket form without notice to the district attorneys' offices and victims, we believe, is a violation of the law," Zimmer said.

Zimmer points to a law passed after the 2011 commutation of Esteban Nunez, the son of former California Assembly Speaker Fabian Nunez. His 16-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter and assault was reduced to seven years. Zimmer says the law put precautions in place before a governor can commute a sentence, and she argues those steps were not followed in this case.

"In 2011, the legislature enacted safeguards for this very thing. In which notice must be given to victims and defense attorneys and to the district attorney's office in order for us to look and see whether the person was deserving and even do a background check for the commutations…there were mistakes made. So without giving us notice and opportunity to look at things, um, they sent those cases," Zimmer said.

But the governor's action is also drawing strong support. During a tele-town hall Tuesday, Christine Soto DeBerry, executive director of Prosecutors Alliance Action, joined current and former prosecutors and representatives from UC Berkeley School of Law in defending the executive order. DeBerry argues California's death penalty does not deliver greater public safety than life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"Prosecutors have an enormous responsibility to hold people accountable for serious crimes, while also ensuring that our justice system is fair, reliable, and keeps the public safe. California's death penalty fails those tests. It's extraordinarily expensive. It is plagued by racial disparities and the risk of wrongful convictions, and unfortunately has not made our communities safer," DeBerry said.

According to Zimmer, the suit was filed with the state supreme court, which has asked Newsom's office for a response to the lawsuit in the coming days.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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