Lawsuit filed against Kern High School District over alleged sexual abuse by a Del Oro band instructor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A student who was allegedly sexually abused by a Del Oro High School band instructor has filed a lawsuit in Kern County. Lawyers for the 15-year-old girl's family allege a systematic failure left her open to the abuse.

On Wednesday morning, Christa Ramey from ACTS Law firm held a press conference in front of the Liberty Bell at Kern County Superior Court. Ramey represents the girl, who was allegedly sexually abused by Salvador Fabian, a non-credentialed band instructor for Del Oro High School, in October 2025.

"She thought she was in love with him. She thought this was a normal relationship. This was not a normal relationship, and she understands that now," Ramey said.

According to an offense report filed by the Bakersfield Police Department, the girl told officers the two met shortly after Fabian was hired by the high school. She said they got to know each other more and that Fabian made her feel "safe."

Ramey claims the safety provided by Fabian and others named in the suit was a misnomer.

"There was two occasions where Mr. Fabian took my client off campus. One time they went to the mall and they shopped for a while. They got Chick-fil-A. He took her back. They saw some security guards on campus, so they stayed in his car in the faculty parking lot, where they had sexual intercourse for the first time. And then on the next day, October 28 they again went off campus, and again had sexual intercourse on school campus," Ramey said.

The lawsuit names Fabian directly, along with the Kern High School District and other Del Oro High School staff. A spokesperson for the district said it does not comment on pending litigation.

After the press conference, Ramey said she wants to see systemic change come to the district and school to prevent what allegedly happened to her client from happening again.

"Oftentimes, in my other lawsuits happen where, you know, administrators and teachers don't even really understand what the schools the school district's policies are and the regulations are involving these things, and it's terrifying to think that, so I would like to see better training so you don't have stuff like this happening on a campus going unnoticed for so long," Ramey said.

Lawyers filing the suit said they are seeking systematic change and damages, though a monetary value has not been assigned yet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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