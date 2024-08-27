Layoff warning for Bakersfield Aera Energy locations

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The merger between California Resources Corporation (CRC) and Aera Energy LLC could impact an estimated 69 positions in Kern County, according to a warn letter sent to District 1 Supervisor Phillip Peters that was made public on Monday.

Aera Energy LLC is now a wholly owned subsidiary of California Resources Corporation following their merger on July 1.

In the letter sent by California Resources Corporation, the layoffs are being implemented in order to "streamline operations." Affected employees will be given a 60 day notice period with Notice pay starting on various dates, ranging from August 22, 2024 through August 15, 2025. They will also be eligible for severance pay.

Most of the layoffs are senior-level positions at the two Aera Energy locations on Ming Avenue in Bakersfield. The job classifications impacted were sent directly to affected employees, according to California Resources Corporation. The company estimates an additional 49 employees that are voluntarily leaving their positions.

Aera Energy is one of the biggest energy companies in California, employing more than 1,000 people.

