Lead by example at the City of Bakersfield's Fellowship Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — City Hall Fellowship is a seven month program that takes you into the world of a city worker in Bakersfield. Teaching you how to adapt in a workplace & strengthen your current skills.



Fellows will work 20-25 hours per week and will be payed for their work.

Program is seven months long, and if you put the effort in. You can potential end with a job with the city.

Application is due Friday, August 25, 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Bakersfield offers a yearly program that helps young adults learn about various departments. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This program spans seven months, and can open multiple doors to a full-time position with the city.

Officials say they're taking applicants from 18 to 30 years old who are interested in working with the city and learning how they go throughout their day-to-day lives.

Michelle Dambaev-Tieu says "To get the opportunity to work on projects and initiatives with those departments. You also get to cultivate an experience working with the City of Bakersfield, and seeing what opportunities we have available locally."

This program doesn't give you direct access to a full-time position with the city, but you will get a chance to learn about multiple departments and find whichever one fits for you.

"It was made a lot easier by the program overall. I gained a lot of skills in the program and made the transition a lot easier. I was able to ask about the interview process, I was able to speak to the department's hiring. It kind of gives you exclusive access to the city and to the potential of full-time employment." said Apryl Tovar who was an 2023 fellow.

Organizers tell me that the departments that are available through the fellowship, vary on who has projects at the moment, and is willing to take on fellows.

Michelle Dambaev-Tieu says "It's such a fantastic opportunity that want to get exposure to the workforce and maybe translate some of their academic pursuits into the workforce. They already had their degrees, and they had some time to cultivate their careers but they want to find something that's going to give them that opportunity to get exposure to the city of Bakersfield and the workings of our local government."

While participating in the fellowship you can work with other fellows on upcoming projects for the city. Apryl says "Working hard on that grant application and to watch it go from just an idea to to a design and to eventual construction is great!"

Applications end August 23, don't miss your chance to sign up. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

