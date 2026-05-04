League of Dreams gives athletes of all abilities a chance to shine on the field

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Through Give Big Kern, you can donate to local nonprofits making a difference. Including the League of Dreams, an adaptive sports league for athletes with disabilities.

Jessica Mathews is the Board Treasurer for League of Dreams, and she says, “The League of Dreams is an adaptive sports league for kids with disabilities ages 5 to 22. We offer 12 different sports programs throughout the year, seasonal programs that give kids who typically wouldn’t have the chance to play a chance to be on a field, be part of a team, wear a uniform, and really just come out and have some fun and learn different games.”

From baseball to basketball and even bowling, more than 300 athletes take part in the program each year.

Bryan Jackson is a Special Olympian as well as a coach for the Majors Angels, and He shares, “Kids with developmental, physical, and intellectual disabilities, it’s a lot harder for them. They don’t always get accepted into school sports, and opportunities like the League of Dreams give them a chance to play on a team, make friends, and just have fun.”

When it comes to baseball, each player is paired with a volunteer, known as an “angel," helping them hit, run the bases, and experience every moment. And events like Give Big Kern help make it all possible. Giving the community a way to support these athletes.

“A lot of our programs are low-cost to families, so they don’t have that financial burden. We also offer scholarships to families who can’t afford programs like this, making sure every athlete has a uniform and the equipment they need to participate.” Mathews said.

Because here, it’s not about wins or losses… It’s about opportunity, inclusion, and making dreams come true.

League of Dream Give Big Kern link

Give Big Kern link

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

