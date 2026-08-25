Levi Brown's family asks Bakersfield to remember the 17-year-old life lost to gun violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Levi Brown's family is asking Bakersfield to remember the 17 years of life he lived, not just the homicide investigation that followed his death.

Surrounded by candles and the people who loved him, those who gathered for his vigil said it was a moment that never should have been necessary.

Javon Herring, Levi's cousin, put it plainly.

"We miss him so much. He was a great person. He loved his family — his stepmom, his mom, his dad and his cousins. He has a daughter. She's growing up without her father," Herring said.

The 17-year-old was shot during the Aug. 21 football game at Independence High School. Police say the shooting followed an altercation and was gang-related. A 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

But to those who knew him, Levi was far more than the circumstances of his death.

"Somebody who was loving, somebody who was charismatic, somebody who was at the top of his class, somebody who was amazing at football — a friend, a son, a cousin, an uncle, a father. We're going to remember him as that."

His family added: "We're not going to remember him for what happened. We're going to remember him for who he was — his heart and soul. This should never have happened to anybody. We need to protect our young people."

Marquesa Brown, Levi's stepmother, said the family's ask is simple.

"We're just asking for justice for my baby. That's it. We just want justice and to remember him for exactly who he was. He wasn't perfect, but he was perfect to us," Brown said.

Levi's friend Myka Gonzalez said he was someone who actively tried to pull others away from danger — and that his words still stay with her.

"He always told me that I should never get into it because it's bad. You could either end up in jail or you could end up dead," Gonzalez said.

She pushed back on any characterization of Levi as someone who chose the wrong path.

"He wasn't a bad kid. He had his ups and downs, but he was a really good kid. He knew right from wrong. He didn't have to get killed like that."

She also described the personal impact he had on her own life.

"When I had my downs, he was there for me. He really made an impact on me. He helped me do what I had to do to get out," Gonzalez said.

Herring asked the community to honor Levi's memory the way he lived.

"Keep his name in a positive light. Remember him as a positive person, because he was always positive. Even in bad situations, Levi would still crack a joke, a smile — anything."

Rodney Washington, a street outreach coordinator, said the community's grief must translate into action.

"Our community is hurting, but I believe, as parents, if we continue to police our children and not be friends with our children, we can avoid a lot of things," Washington said.

Those who gathered shared one clear message: the violence has to end, and every young life is worth protecting.

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