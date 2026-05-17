Libben Horsemanship Academy students train wild mustangs adopted from the Bureau of Land Management

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Students at Libben Horsemanship Academy are training wild mustangs as part of a program designed to help the horses find permanent homes, and the academy hosted an open house over the weekend so the public could learn more.

Grace Web, an instructor with Libben Horsemanship Academy, said the program is aimed at making mustangs more adoptable.

"Wild Mustang program through the Branded Bonanza is something that was put on to better help Mustangs get out of holding facilities. You're much more likely to adopt or purchase a horse that is kind of the calm, broke demeanor, rather than something completely wild."

In late February, students adopted wild mustangs from the Bureau of Land Management in Ridgecrest. They have 100 days to train the horses.

11-year-old Amelia Alfter is part of the program and said the experience has been a challenge.

"Nervous and scared and I wanted to give up but then I got my trust back in and then I wasn't nervous and then I started to bond with him and now I'm not scared and I feel safe around him."

14-year-old Kendra Bushnell is also training a wild mustang named Liberty. Bushnell said they train every day.

"I usually spend about an hour with him. Sometimes, like, after school, I'll just come out and groom him and be done for the day. And sometimes I'll go out into the arena and work him, make him do stuff, and actually work his brain."

Bushnell said she has seen Liberty gain confidence since adopting him in late February.

"Do obstacles and walk through scary things that he doesn't really appreciate without any problems. I can touch him all over the place and I can actually crawl under him now. So, like, I can do almost everything with him."

Alfter said she hopes more kids sign up for the program.

"It's fun don't give up. It's fun whenever you get the hang of it, and it's awesome, and it's really good. It gives you something to do."

The horses have about 3 weeks of training remaining.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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