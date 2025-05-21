Life or Death: Locals host funeral to protest projected Medicaid cuts

DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, protesters marched to Congressman David Valadao's office in Bakersfield– with coffins and posters in hand.



Everyone’s dressed in black carrying posters of tombstones, followed by a black hearse.

Those in Downtown Bakersfield say they are mourning projected cuts to Medicaid.

Organizers tell me this is the final nail in the coffin, with the House expected to vote on Thursday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Tuesday morning, many people marched from the Teamsters local union office; along the way, picking up coffins, which they carried to Congressman David Valadao's office.

"We're here to show that the death of Medicaid would mean the death of thousands of people," said Shawn White, the vice president of Kern County Pathpoint.

White says he sees firsthand the people who would be impacted by these cuts.

"I've dedicated my life to serving people with disabilities,” said White. “We serve adults that are looking for employment for independent living and many other services that can allow them to live the life that they're choosing."

Amongst the marchers, more than 20 protestors took it a step further– by fasting.

One of the people fasting is Dolores Huerta.

“... we know so many people are going to go hungry and many people are going to die if these cuts go through,” said Huerta. “And this is our way of putting out a spiritual sacrifice, a very small sacrifice, to send that message to Valadao that he's got to vote no on these cuts."

Another person who attended the rally was Kevin Esparza, who says any potential cuts are a matter of life or death.

Now as a caregiver for his mother, Esparza says his job is also on the line.

"Medicaid is much needed by folks like me. People around the world rely on Medicaid," said Esparza. "[If] Medicaid is cut down, then people would be out on the streets. I would lose my job because my job relies on Medicaid."

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt reached out to Congressman David Valadao's office for comment.

They emailed back this statement:

"I understand how important Medicaid is for the Central Valley, and I've consistently advocated on behalf of my constituents and the programs they rely on… It's disappointing, but not surprising, to see Democrat activists resort to fearmongering tactics when the facts don't support their claims. Nothing has been finalized, and as we continue to work through the reconciliation process, I'll keep fighting to protect access to care for hardworking Valley families."

But protesters say they'll continue to speak up.

"Please, Valadao– remember your promise to my granddaughter, who has disabilities, that you would protect her,” said Huerta. “We're asking you to protect your constituents and people in California and people in the United States."

with the House expected to vote on Thursday.

