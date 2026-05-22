Lightning in a Bottle Festival draws thousands to Kern County for music community and tradition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The long-anticipated Lightning in a Bottle music festival is drawing thousands of attendees from across California and neighboring states to Kern County for five days of music, art, and immersive entertainment.

Since 2019, festivalgoers have streamed into Buena Vista Lake from cities including Denver, Seattle, Phoenix, Sacramento, and San Diego to take part in the annual event. Among them are friends Michelle Wood and Ryan White, who said they are especially excited about this year’s performers.

“I’m excited to see Zach Sted. I’m excited to see Tinashe for sure,” the pair said.

The festival experience goes beyond music, with many attendees camping on-site for the duration of the event.

Wood and White described the gathering as a chance to reconnect with friends and embrace the communal atmosphere.

“More bonding time with our friends where we all have to sleep in a field together for four nights — bring food, bring vibes,” they said.

According to event coordinator DD Fleming, Lightning in a Bottle has evolved into a multi-generational tradition over the years.

“We’ve seen kids who first came here 15 or 20 years ago now bringing their own children,” Flemming said. “It’s a really special thing to see.”

The festival’s continued growth has also brought a significant economic boost to the region.

The Kern County Economic Development Foundation estimates the event contributed approximately $14 million to Kern County’s economy in 2025.

However, safety concerns remain part of the conversation surrounding the festival.

In 2022, two attendees died following acute medical emergencies, and in 2024, another attendee drowned at Buena Vista Lake, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Festival organizers say safety remains a top priority.

“We have a lot of law enforcement here. Everyone’s here 24/7 working with us,” Fleming said. “We work closely with the county and the health department to make sure the health and safety aspects are covered and that we’re doing everything they ask of us.”

With more than seven stages and over 500 performing acts, attendees say the festival offers something for everyone.

“I’m down to wander through the festival and get lost,” Ryan White said.

Organizers are also reminding attendees to stay hydrated as temperatures are expected to remain high throughout the weekend.

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