Links for Life Hot Pink Celebration recognizing local breast cancer survivors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Links for Life Executive Director Jennifer Henry joined the show to discuss the nonprofit’s mission and its sold-out Hot Pink Celebration event at Luigi’s Warehouse.

Founded over 30 years ago by local women, Links for Life provides free mammograms, ultrasounds, wigs, scholarships, wellness classes, and support groups for breast cancer patients and their families. Henry shared how the organization reaches underserved rural communities through a mobile 3D mammography unit, often screening up to 40 women a day. She also highlighted their wig boutique, offering survivors a private and supportive space to regain confidence. Tonight’s celebration features survivor stories from a mother-daughter duo and honors local donors whose contributions keep services 100% local. Henry emphasized the group’s partnerships with Cedars-Sinai and ongoing community support, inviting residents to learn more or get involved at linksforlife.org or by calling 661-322-5601.

