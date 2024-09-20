Links For Life: Is hosting their annual Scooters for Hooters Poker Run this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In support of breast cancer awareness month, Links for Life is hosting a poker run at Bankshots in Bakersfield. To support woman & men who are affected by the disease. This event will be held Aug 21.



Event starts at 9:30 at Bankshots

Multiple bars in Bakersfield are in support from Bankshots, Vi's, Ethel's, and Monte Carlo

This event has been going on for seven years and started in support of Natalie Barrick.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

October is breast cancer awareness month, and Links for Life is hosting a Scooters for Hooters Poker Run event this weekend. I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This event has been revving up awareness, in support of breast cancer in recent years.

The organization has been supporting the community for multiple years, starting a Poker Run in 2017 in support of Natalie Barrick.

Bobbie Roy a supporter of the organization said "We do not only have the Poker Run, but we also have raffling, gift baskets, and all kinds of stuff. We get a lot of donations from people. That helps us bring in more money for us to be able to donate every last penny that we make to Links for Life to help another woman in need."

"Links for Life was started 32 years ago by ten women who wanted to give back to our community. We are 100% local, and every dollar here takes care of women in our community. This past year, we provided 264 women with grocery carts while they were in active treatment." said Jennifer Henry Executive Director at Links for Life.

Stephanie Lynch is a breast cancer survivor who has been supporting the organization for 22 years, after it helped her navigate her journey through treatment.

"Family was foremost; I wasn't ready to throw in the towel yet. I had the support of my husband and family and my link sisters. They said once you get through chemo, you just go forward." said Stephanie Lynch 22 year survivor.

The Poker Run takes place on Saturday, with multiple businesses in support, alongside food, raffles, and motorcyclists in support of breast cancer awareness.

Lisa Woods a supporter of the organization said "They'll come and register; they'll pay $25. They get a scorecard & will come back with the best or worst poker hand. So they'll start here at bank shots, they go out to Vi's on Rosedale Hwy, draw another card. Afterward, head to Monte Carlo, draw another card, then to Ethel's, draw another card & come back here to draw the last card."

This event will be held at Bankshots in Bakersfield, starting at 9:30. For 23 ABC, I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

