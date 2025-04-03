Links for Life prepares to tee off its annual event to help cancer survivors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Connecting breast cancer survivors to resources in Kern County, Links for Life is ‘driving’ home their mission– through golf.



Providing resources to breast cancer survivors– from their nutrition and grocery card program, to support groups, to wigs.

Links for Life raises money to keep these resources available in Kern County.

While Monday's tournament is already sold out, you can still visit to show your support.

“Links for Life is a breast cancer non-profit that’s 100% local, helping women and families facing breast cancer here,” said Jennifer Henry, the executive director of Links for Life.

She found her place in Links for Life following the journey of her family friend.

“Back when I was in college, one of my mom’s good friends was diagnosed with breast cancer and lost her battle and left four children,” said Henry.

But watching the children persevere brought Henry hope.

“…one of the children ended up moving in with my mom and she put herself through BC, Sonoma State, Finch University, went to Dartmouth for residency, and now is a doctor with Kaiser in Northern California,” said Henry.

Now, she’s determined to bring these resources to more people throughout Kern County.

Whether that’s medical…

“We fund mammograms, ultrasounds, and needle biopsies for women who are under-insured or not insured,” said Henry.

Financial…

“100% of what we raise stays here in Kern County to take care of the women and families with the nutrition and grocery card program,” said Henry.

Or confidence-building…

“We have our wig boutique for any woman facing hair loss due to cancer treatment,” said Henry. “It doesn’t just have to be breast cancer.”

And creating a community for fighters and survivors.

“We have four support groups,” says Henry. “We have the newly diagnosed support group, our grupo de esperanza for our spanish speaking sisters, we have our strong links hang out for husbands and partners… And then we have our survivor group, which is from newly diagnosed to long time survivors who can get together.”

Links for Life keeps these programs running with the community’s support, hosting events such as the 32nd Annual Sharyn Woods Memorial Pro-Am Golf Tournament.

“We will tee off at 10 a.m. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and it’s at Seven Oaks Country Club,” says Henry. “Teams are sold out, but if they wanna come support, they can come see the people that are playing the pros, that are playing for a pro purse, we’ll have a raffle.”

Henry thanks Kern County for keeping Links for Life accessible to the community.

Or sign up for their upcoming events on their website, linked here.

