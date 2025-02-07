Watch Now
LIVE at 6:30 am: City Councilman discusses idea to purchase Crystal Palace and B of A building

Andrae Gonzales stopped by Studio B to take a deeper look at the idea of the city of Bakersfield purchasing the Buck Owens Crystal Palace and Bank of America building
  • City exploring the idea of purchasing two iconic buildings in central Bakersfield
  • Crystal Palace and the BofA building were discussed during a closed-door session on Thursday
  • Andrae Gonzales discusses what has to happen before he will support the acquisition

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
It was only the first step, maybe a half-step. The city of Bakersfield kicking around the idea Thursday, of purchasing two buildings in central Bakersfield.
The Buck Owens Crystal Palace and the Bank of America tower are both on the market, and city officials are asking staff to break down the feasibility, or even the possibility of acquiring one or both properties.
Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales joined Mike Hart in Studio B to dig a little deeper into what has to happen for Gonzales to give it his support.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

