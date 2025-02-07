LIVE at 6:30 am: City Councilman discusses idea to purchase Crystal Palace and B of A building

City exploring the idea of purchasing two iconic buildings in central Bakersfield

Crystal Palace and the BofA building were discussed during a closed-door session on Thursday

Andrae Gonzales discusses what has to happen before he will support the acquisition

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was only the first step, maybe a half-step. The city of Bakersfield kicking around the idea Thursday, of purchasing two buildings in central Bakersfield.

The Buck Owens Crystal Palace and the Bank of America tower are both on the market, and city officials are asking staff to break down the feasibility, or even the possibility of acquiring one or both properties.

Ward 2 City Councilman Andrae Gonzales joined Mike Hart in Studio B to dig a little deeper into what has to happen for Gonzales to give it his support.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

