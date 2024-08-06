Local artists work together to create a mural of "A Kern River Dream"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This mural on California Ave. is hard to miss, right under Highway 99 is the first of three projects.

Local artists have joined together to create this artwork to celebrate Kern County.



Art Council of Kern worked with 10 local artists who were selected to paint a mural.

The artists that got the highest votes from the public were selected and lead artist Wendy Johnson is honored to lead the project with her sketch "A Kern River Dream" as the art.

Sam Sharp Arts Council representative says,

"Art like this is the reason people have inspiration art like this is the reason people come and say that it's cool I want to look at that"

Sharp with the Arts Council of Kern tells me that Kern County has always been a hub for the arts but in the last decade he said it's been lost and that's what the mural means to Kern County.

Lead Artist Wendy Johnson tells me being selected has been an honor,

"Was incredible you know this whole project has been a dream come true but specifically working with this artist is amazing and absolutely a dream."

Working day and night, each artist followed the design created by Wendy Johnson.

Minami Maria tells me, "It was just me wanting to make her dream all the more real all the more beautiful"

This project is the first installation of a three-part project with Cal Trans and Clean California.

Juliee Gonzalez, shares "I think that together we can make Bakersfield a center of music and art, I think it just takes one project at a time or one event at a time to inspire other people."

The 2nd of 3 Intersection Mural projects will take place in downtown Bakersfield.

