Bakersfield teen announces his bid for governor

One local Bakersfield teen has a dream to run for governor, and he's looking to make that a reality. This teen says that it's time for the youth to take over.

Caleb Pate, local teen aspiring to run for governor.

"I feel like I am the best candidate from what I've seen so far."

After high school, many teens have plans to go off to college or start a job, but not too many think about running for governor as soon as you turn 18.

This teen is 17-year-old Caleb Pate. He is a junior at Frontier High School, and his next step in life is to run for governor.

He says he wants to fight for a change in topics like education, housing, agriculture, and immigration.

When asked why he wants to run, he says he wants to bring more possibilities to the youth. "There’s a lot of things in California that need to happen for young people to have a chance in the world. It’s really expensive right now. People can’t leave at 18. The education system is a little iffy at best. There’s just a lot of things I want to help the younger generations with because if you look around, it’s pretty difficult for them to get a chance at life right now, at least in California." Pate said.

Not only is he hopeful, but he also has supportive teachers and a mother who says he is extremely ambitious and intelligent. She says she'll know he'll go far. "When he gets his head set on something, he’ll take the initiative and do the work to make it happen." Bartel said.

Pate wants to make it known that he’s serious in his campaign, as there is no age limit to run for governor in the state of California.

The only qualifications are:



Be a U.S. citizen

Be a registered voter

Not have been convicted of a felony

Not have served two terms in office

This could be motivation for many other young people who aspire to join the political profession.

The next governor election is in 2026.

