Local businesses gear up for massive crowds ahead of the big game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bars and restaurants across the area are making final preparations for what they expect to be one of their busiest days of the year as the big game approaches this Sunday.

At Highland Pizza and Pub, bartender Trip James said the establishment has been preparing for weeks to handle the anticipated surge of customers.

"You got to make sure you get all your distributors lined up, everything from beer and wine to spirits. Even down to sauces just to make sure that you got the wings for the big game," James said.

The restaurant expects between 500 to 1,000 people and plans to open early Sunday with special deals to accommodate the crowd.

"Just to make sure that we're stocked and ready to go because, you know, people tailgate," James said. "We got a couple good deals. We got to got to have specials to bring people in, so on and so forth to get them in the door."

Similar preparations are underway at The Wright Place, where staff members are organizing raffles and ensuring adequate inventory.

"So, we already have, we have some raffles going on, raffling off a TV, a whole bunch of different other little gifts," said Lindsy Hawkins.

Hawkins emphasized that advance planning is essential for handling the big game rush.

"For the big game, we get prepared weeks, months in advance. So we're completely stocked up. Any kind of alcohol, liquor, beer that you like, we provide it," Hawkins said.

The Wright Place is also offering complimentary barbecue on a donation basis to enhance the game day experience.

"You don't have to pay for it, you just donate. If you want to donate a couple bucks, $5, whatever, you can afford. But you come in and it's fresh, hot, just prepared, and it is when I see delicious, delicious," Hawkins said.

Both establishments share the same goal of ensuring guests have an enjoyable experience while watching the big game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

