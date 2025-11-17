Local card room sees opportunity, not competition, in Hard Rock’s opening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon draws thousands of visitors to its grand opening south of Bakersfield, one longtime local card room says the expanded gaming scene is benefiting, not hurting, business.

Golden West Casino, which has operated in Bakersfield for 30 years, continues to see steady crowds despite the arrival of the region’s newest entertainment destination. Casino Manager Patrick Berry said many of their regular players visited Hard Rock during opening weekend — but came right back.

“People go check out the new place and they come back,” Berry said. “It hasn’t really hurt business.”

Berry said the two operations serve different types of customers. Hard Rock offers a Las Vegas-style experience with slot machines, restaurants and concerts. Golden West focuses on live poker, blackjack, baccarat, tournaments and what Berry describes as a familiar, community-driven environment.

“People come here and the employees literally do know their names,” he said. “It’s a real community-based social card club.”

Berry said he believes Hard Rock’s arrival will ultimately help the entire region, bringing tourism dollars, jobs and more visibility to Kern County's entertainment offerings.

“We think it’s a great thing,” Berry said. “It’ll increase growth for everybody.”

Golden West is also preparing for its own future. A new location planned for Oildale near Meadows Field Airport, at Merle Haggard Drive and Landings Way, is still in development, with updates expected early next year.

