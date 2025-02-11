Fashion Haus Collective designers bring the fashion scene to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two local fashion designers are on a mission to bring the fashion scene to Bakersfield through their upcoming showcase.



Local designers Diana Perez and Julie Villasenor are launching a fashion show in Bakersfield.

The show aims to promote art and fashion in a community lacking such events.

Fashion Haus Collective seeks to retain local talent and support young artists.

Model Cameryn Beaman emphasizes the need for local fashion events to reduce travel to LA.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Julie Villasenor says, "To see your work come to life is the most amazing feeling."

That's why local designers Julie Villasenor, and Diana Perez created the Fashion House showcasing their clothes as they have rehearsals to prepare for their upcoming show.

Diana Perez mentions, "One of the biggest issues I think we have locally here is a lot of people will go to school and they always leave they never want to come back to our community."

From the textiles to needles, and sewing machines, Julie Villasenor, and Diana Perez understand the expense and manpower it takes to design and put on a show and retain local designers.

Diana Perez adds, "We would love to be able to get with other artists younger artists that are really starting out and be like hey let me help you."

As Fashion Haus works to help local models like Cameryn Jade get exposure, she tells me there's a need for events like this to continue so local models like her don't have to travel to LA.

Cameryn Beaman states, "It's going to bring awareness and show that Bakersfield has kind of more to it than just oil, and agriculture and those sorts of things Bakersfield is kind of known for."

As Villasenor tells me, this event is bringing something like LA and New York fashion week which has never been seen before to Bakersfield, and all going back toward helping local artists in the community.

Julie Villasenor describes it as "very classic upscale, black and white, just very classic and a different experience for sure that I think people have seen here."

Tickets are on sale and the event will be Friday 28th and doors open at 6pm.

You canclick hereto get your tickets.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

