Local experts weigh in on nationwide drop in cancer deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More people are surviving cancer than ever before. I’ve reached out to local experts to find out what’s driving these gains — and where Kern County fits into this decline.

Cancer death rates in the U.S. have dropped to a record low, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society. The report shows the overall cancer death rate has fallen by more than 30 percent since its peak in the early 1990s.

Dr. Ravi Patel is the Medical Director at Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center. He says, “Good things are happening. We always talk about the challenges of cancer — the difficulties encountered — but the good thing is that the messages everyone is collectively trying to relay are picking up. Living a good lifestyle and making sure you’re getting all of your regular checkups.”

Health experts say the decline is being driven by advances in treatment, earlier detection, and healthier lifestyles.

“All of that results in cancer being picked up earlier, and if it’s picked up earlier, cure rates start to increase. The other very exciting thing happening here is clinical trials.” Dr. Patel said.

The report shows survival rates have improved for several of the deadliest cancers, including lung, breast, and blood cancers. At the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center, doctors are currently conducting clinical trials for lung, breast, and colon cancer.

But experts warn that this progress isn’t equal everywhere. Access to screenings, specialty care, and new treatments can vary — especially in rural and underserved communities, where financial barriers can play a major role.

Michelle Avila is the Executive Director for the Kern County Cancer Foundation and she says, “It’s great that the treatment is available, but we’re finding it’s getting more and more expensive. We have great science happening, but sometimes it’s financially unavailable for the average person.”

Both Dr. Patel and Avila say continued education, early testing, and improved access to care — along with support for local organizations like the Kern County Cancer Foundation, which helps families afford medical treatment — will be key to ensuring more people benefit from these life-saving advances.

“When we’re able to really come together as a community for our patients, it brings so much joy to them. I do believe mortality rates are dropping. With the research, care, and financial support we’re able to provide, patients are living longer and having more birthdays with their loved ones. We just need to continue that for the long run.” Avila said.

While the Kern County Cancer Foundation says cancer death rates are dropping nationwide, there’s still work to do — especially when it comes to financial support from the community.

