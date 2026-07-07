Local fans cheer on Team USA, who are eliminated from FIFA World Cup after 4-1 loss to Belgium

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Team USA's FIFA World Cup run is over after a 4-1 loss to Belgium. Belgium scored first just 9 minutes into the match, but the U.S. tied it at 1-1 before Belgium pulled away with three more goals, including one off a U.S. goalkeeper misplay in the second half.

Belgium struck first, putting the U.S. in an early hole just 9 minutes into the match. The U.S. answered back, tying the match at 1-1 and energizing watch parties across the country. But Belgium scored again minutes later, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Sylvia Granillo was watching the match with a group of friends — a friendship built through their kids playing soccer. At halftime, she remained hopeful.

"I feel pretty positive. I think they started off slow, a little hesitant. But hopefully the coaches motivated them, and we go in a different direction, because I do believe we can and will win," Granillo said.

The second half brought more trouble for Team USA. A costly misplay by the U.S. goalkeeper led to a third Belgium goal, making it 3-1. Team USA continued to push for a late comeback, but Belgium sealed the win with a fourth goal in stoppage time, eliminating the United States from the tournament.

Belgium advances in the FIFA World Cup. Team USA is out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

