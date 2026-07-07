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Local fans cheer on Team USA, who are eliminated from FIFA World Cup after 4-1 loss to Belgium

Team USA out of FIFA World Cup after 4-1 loss to Belgium
Team USA is eliminated from the FIFA World Cup after a tough 4-1 loss to Belgium. Watch party fans react to the heartbreaking result. ⚽
Team USA out of FIFA World Cup after 4-1 loss to Belgium
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Team USA's FIFA World Cup run is over after a 4-1 loss to Belgium. Belgium scored first just 9 minutes into the match, but the U.S. tied it at 1-1 before Belgium pulled away with three more goals, including one off a U.S. goalkeeper misplay in the second half.

Belgium struck first, putting the U.S. in an early hole just 9 minutes into the match. The U.S. answered back, tying the match at 1-1 and energizing watch parties across the country. But Belgium scored again minutes later, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.

Sylvia Granillo was watching the match with a group of friends — a friendship built through their kids playing soccer. At halftime, she remained hopeful.

"I feel pretty positive. I think they started off slow, a little hesitant. But hopefully the coaches motivated them, and we go in a different direction, because I do believe we can and will win," Granillo said.

The second half brought more trouble for Team USA. A costly misplay by the U.S. goalkeeper led to a third Belgium goal, making it 3-1. Team USA continued to push for a late comeback, but Belgium sealed the win with a fourth goal in stoppage time, eliminating the United States from the tournament.

Belgium advances in the FIFA World Cup. Team USA is out.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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