Local foundation donates $100,000 to CAPK to help residents during the government shutdown

With so much uncertainty over SNAP benefits, one local foundation is stepping up to the plate. The Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation donated 100,000 to CAPK to help them replenish their emergency food supplies to continue their distributions to the community.

The government shutdown has impacted multiple families throughout Kern County. Residents who normally didn't request food are out in the lines waiting for distribution.

Susana Magna Health and Nutrition Director CAPK said "In our normal distributions we distribute right around 400,000 pounds a week. This past week alone we did close to a million pounds which is more than double of what we normally do. It's a lot for our partners who are seeing the increase in their lines, we are also seeing the increase in need with the holidays coming up."

The Patel foundation prides themselves on being that helping hand for the community especially during rough times. Their donation will feed hundreds of thousands individuals during the holidays.

Ravi Patel Co-Owner of the Ravi and Naina Patel Foundation said "It's definitely painful to watch my friends and family struggle during these times. When you have a lot, you can absorb the hit. When you have nothing it gets extremely difficult and that's the particular time we should all reach out to those in need."

Organizers tell me this donation will supplement their pantry and they will be able to rebuild their emergency fund. To go into detail about how much this donation can provide a couple items for example are a truck load of rice & beans cost 25,000 each. Which can feed close to 200,000 people.

"There is a famous saying in Hinduism it says "The whole world is my family". If the whole world is my family, I must look out for all of them. There are so many people around us, who have a lot of things which they need. But amongst them there are people who have to go home and go to bed without a meal, or clothes and in a tougher environment." said Patel

Organizers at CAPK plan to continue distributions because they know the community is still trying to rebuild.

