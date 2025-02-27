Local game stores are gearing up for National Pokémon Day

February 27th isn’t your average Thursday, especially in the video game world.

Commemorating its original release from 1996, Pokémon players ‘team up’ to celebrate at Paladins Game Castle.

Paladins Game Castle starts the festivities for National Pokémon Day at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Pokémon is a Japanese franchise that spans from video games, to television, and trading cards.

“... You are battling your Pokémon against other Pokémon to try to be the best trainer,” said Dakota Troxler, the manager at Paladins Game Castle– and a Pokémon professor.

His role is to set up tournaments through the store, bringing in local trainers to compete each Sunday.

But Thursday, February 27 is special…

“We’re gonna have a league day, so everybody is just gonna come in. It’s gonna be a free event. Everybody’s gonna play some rounds against other opponents, hopefully meet new friends and what not, and then we also will be giving out prizes and stuff,” said Troxler.

National Pokémon Day celebrates the first video game versions of the franchise… which launched for the gameboy in Japan on February 27 in 1996. The trading card game joined the field that October.

But Pokémon is more than just a brand.

“We are a very welcoming community,” said Troxler. “We want to make sure everybody knows how to play. We have players that are willing to help teach the newer players…”

Paladins Game Castle hosts its annual celebration event, featuring a free league session of three rounds, and a free Pokémon card pack.

Plus, the store will be raffling Pokémon merchandise.

“We definitely always are looking for more and more people to show up and have fun, just to grow the community for Pokémon itself and just Bakersfield gamers in general,” said Troxler.

The store’s tournament room holds up to 24 people, but they encourage all to stop by and get some prizes.

In case you miss this year’s event, Paladins Game Castle hosts Pokémon league on Sunday mornings starting at 11:30 a.m., but there is an entry fee.

