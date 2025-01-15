Local Guinness World Record holder hopes to ‘level up’ to the Esports Olympics

You may have heard of Guinness World Record holder Carrie Swidecki.

Now, she’s stepping up her game for 2025.

Swidecki shares her plans to dance her way to the Olympics.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The typical workout may consist of squats or running on the treadmill.

But instead of the gym, Carrie Swidecki visits the local arcade.

“It started about 25 years ago,” said Swidecki. “I was obese. I was 210 pounds, plus size 18, 20 and I love gaming. And I started dancing, and also I started losing weight, and I lost 75 pounds and went down 10 sizes playing all the different dance video games.”

This included games like Dance Dance Revolution and Just Dance.

Swidecki, a 13 time Guinness World Record holder of various video game marathons, puts a spin on the traditional workout.

“I trained 45 hours a week and I just did a 120 hour practice marathon over my winter break. And I’m still great, and I would love to be able to go there. That inspires me to keep going,” said Swidecki.

Now, she’s preparing to take it to the next level.

“... this summer is the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in Saudi Arabia. And I’m hoping to make history and to make it history being the oldest person to go at 49 years old,” said Swidecki.

This process hasn’t gone without setbacks; but Swidecki says dancing is one of the factors that helped jump back into action.

“I recently was in an accident that caused me to gain over 50 pounds,” said Swidecki. “The thought of setting another Guinness World Record title inspired me to fight through it and work through it. And today, I’m back, ready to do it again.”

And she says the people she’s inspired along her 25-year journey motivated her to keep moving.

“... I wanna break barriers for women my age in gaming,” said Swidecki. “And I wanna inspire young girls and show them that no matter what age you say your gaming world records at, there will always be a place for them in gaming history.”

While the official dates of the Olympic Esports Games haven’t been announced yet, Swidecki says she’ll find out if she’s placed sometime in the Spring.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

