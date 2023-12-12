Local high school soccer player takes his goals international

Video shows local athletes playing soccer

An international scout selected Juan Mendez, a high schooler at Miramonte High School, to participate in a pro soccer tryout in Spain, but the cost of the trip posed additional challenges for his family.

Rushing from one job to another, Bakersfield mom Erika Mendez does what millions of Americans do every day just to make ends meet.

“It’s tough, I mean, because you feel like you’re working but you’re not working because your check goes by so fast,” Mendez said, adding it’s all worth it to make her son’s dreams a reality.

Her son, Juan Mendez, has played soccer since he was 5 years old, developing his skills as a goalkeeper after he moved from Chicago to Bakersfield.

“I just feel like it’s taken more seriously here, and over there it’s like – it’s serious, but not as serious as it is here,” he explained.

Over the years, he’s made game winning saves that led the way to the California state championship.

“He is very talented as a shot blocker but even equally as talented as a field player,” his Premier Soccer club coach Tony Hoang said.

Hoang noticed it’s not just his talent on the field that sets him apart, it's his ability to overcome adversity off the field too.

“He used to sleep on the floor, and not every kid has that experience,” Hoang explained.

The soccer field has become a place of escape from financial hardship and difficulties at home that most kids don’t have to deal with.

“If I have a bad day, I just look forward to soccer because it’s just something I can look forward to at the end of the day,” Juan said.

All of that resilience and hard work paid off when an international scout selected Mendez to tryout with Rayo Vallecano, Spain’s professional soccer team in La Liga.

“Soccer is like a religion in other countries,” Coach Hoang emphasized.

And with many international teams looking for someone who can handle the pressure as an elite keeper, it means a real shot at a professional career for the young player.

“Everyone’s screaming at me most of the time because obviously if I make a mistake, it’s my fault," Juan said, talking about the possibility of a loss. "I just keep my calm and just go play the game.”

But, that opportunity meant more expenses for the family.

“If you have the money, you’re able to go to do so many things, but if you don’t, you just don’t have that opportunity,” Mendez said, explaining that she does everything she can to make a better life for her son.

It's just another challenge Mendez says they’ll find a way to overcome with the supportof family and the community.

“Ronaldo, Neymar, Messi, they all had difficult times, and Juan never had it easy, and that makes him wanting to reach his goals even more,” Coach Hoang said about the young player.

The week long tryout will take place in Spain, and Juan says he plans to show the coaches how he can add to their team.

“I tell him whatever you decide, I’ll be supporting you." his mom said. "I leave it up to him because whatever they like to do, you won’t have to push them."



