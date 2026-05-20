Local Islamic leader says San Diego attack should concern all communities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following the deadly attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, Muslim communities across the country are grappling with fear, grief and renewed concerns about safety.

Emad Meerza, spokesperson for the Islamic Shura Council of Bakersfield, said the incident is not only concerning for Muslims, but should concern the broader community as a whole.

“Hate turns into violence, and violence sometimes turns into death,” Meerza said.

Meerza, who for years served as emir of the local Islamic community and remains involved with the Islamic Shura Council of Bakersfield, said fear and anxiety within Muslim communities have persisted for decades.

“They worry about the greater community distrusting them,” he said.

The comments come as investigators continue examining the San Diego attack. Authorities said anti-Islamic writings were found connected to the suspects. Police said three adults were killed in the shooting, including a longtime manager of the mosque store, a community member who helped move people away from gunfire and a security guard.

“They sacrificed their lives to protect the entire community inside the Islamic Center of San Diego,” said Taha Hassane, imam and director of the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Meerza said the attack is raising concerns locally, especially as Muslim communities prepare for upcoming holidays and public celebrations.

“They want protection because they understand that there’s an environment that should concern them,” Meerza said. “It’s also a problem for other communities that we’ve talked about, like the Jewish community, like maybe, you know, the Hispanic community. There’s so many communities right now that are minority communities that are concerned.”

He said the issue extends beyond religion or any single group, describing it as “an American issue.”

“We should ask ourselves, how many pundits on all sides, how many politicians on all sides, how many religious leaders on all sides are coming out really firmly, harshly condemning and explaining that we got an illness, we need the cure, we need to start talking about it?” Meerza said.

Meerza said now is the time for communities to come together and confront the divisions that can lead to violence.

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