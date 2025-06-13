BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local Marine battles stage 4 cancer with military discipline and community support



Lynn Eckert, a Marine and beloved volunteer with Honor Flight Kern County, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer affecting her pancreas, liver, bile duct, and bones.

Fellow veterans have rallied around Eckert, helping with transportation and housing near the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center in Bakersfield, where she's receiving treatment.

Despite her diagnosis, the 71-year-old maintains her characteristic positive attitude and faith, with her doctor noting that her "Marine grit" will be valuable in her battle against cancer.

A beloved member of our local veteran community is now facing the fight of her life, as neighbors and fellow service members rally to support her through a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Lynn Eckert, a 71-year-old Marine and Honor Flight Kern County volunteer from Tehachapi, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer affecting her pancreas, liver, bile duct, and bones. Despite the grim diagnosis, she's approaching this battle with the same determination and positive spirit that has made her a cherished figure in our neighborhood.

"On May 4th, my whole life changed. I walked into the hospital in Tehachapi. I'm in pain," Eckert said.

The diagnosis came as a shock to the veteran, who enlisted in the Marines in 1974 and has dedicated much of her life to serving others.

"Oh my God, went into shock, walked around, next minute life over, pretty much," Eckert said.

Known for her quick smile and infectious laugh, Eckert found her family in the Marines after a difficult childhood.

"Left home, I'm the only person left in her family," she said.

As a vocal member of Honor Flight Kern County and a representative for Eastern Kern, Eckert has touched many lives in our community. Now, fellow veterans are stepping up to help her, arranging transportation and housing near the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center in Bakersfield, where she's receiving treatment.

Despite facing such a serious diagnosis, Eckert maintains her characteristic optimism.

"I have hope, Mike, have to have hope, great support... but it was a shock... one minute I'm going at 90 mph, suddenly bam," said Eckert.

Dr. Ravi Patel, Director of Medical Oncology and Hematology at CBCC, described Eckert as a "bundle of joy, positive, and inspiring."

"Patient's attitude is huge, if you're getting into the battle assuming you've lost, it's not going to work, but her being a Marine, she has the grit to keep going," Dr. Patel said.

Eckert plans to rely on her faith as she begins chemotherapy treatments later this month.

"God has a definite plan, (normally he would consult with the Marines first), yes, I said go above my head, he asked me and I said yes, do that... but stay away from the Navy," she said with her characteristic humor.

The community is rallying behind this Marine who has always been quick to help others in need, hoping to return some of the kindness she has shown to so many of her neighbors throughout the years.

