Local medical team returns home after providing life-changing care in Guatemala

A team of 61 medical professionals returned to Bakersfield Wednesday after spending five days in Sololá, Guatemala, providing critical surgeries and medical care to patients with limited access to healthcare.

Family, friends, and colleagues gathered outside Adventist Health to welcome the group home following the mission trip, organized by Adventist Health and the non-profit HELPS International.

Among those returning was unit secretary and CNA Anna Eke, who says one patient’s story stayed with her long after the trip ended.

“A 16 year old boy that came in [for a] cleft palate, the surgery they did on him you know 16 years old, it was life changing, the before and after it really touched us,” said Eke.

Eke says it’s the gratitude and joy on the faces of patients and their families that has brought her back to Guatemala three years in a row.

The team worked in clinics and surgical settings, treating patients who otherwise may never have access to care.

“It was a humbling experience for sure. I mean these people were traveling 12 hours just to get a surgery and then waited the night before to get the surgery the next day,” said Edwin Cartagena, a sterile processing technician.

According to organizers, many patients wait years for the opportunity to receive treatment.

“In Guatemala, we’re their only hope. Adventist Health and HELPS International, it’s the only hope these people have," said family nurse practitioner Deanna Salyards. "Some of them have waited two to three years just to get a spot in line and they’re waiting for us in line when we get there."

During the five-day mission, Salyards says the team treated 704 patients and performed 134 surgeries, including gallbladder removals, cleft palate repairs, and treatment for burn victims.

The trip also included donating medical and support supplies such as surgical materials, linens, and essential patient care items.

Even though the team has just returned home, organizers say preparations for next year’s mission trip will begin almost immediately.

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