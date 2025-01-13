Local musician brings the joy of music to students of all ages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Through this local musicians dedication and innovative methods, including his YouTube platform, he has made a lasting impact on his students and community and beyond.



For local musician Kyle Kounter, music is more than just a craft, it’s a passion he loves sharing with the community. As a previous instructor, Kounter offers lessons in guitar, piano, and drums to dozens of students in the area.

“18...20...22… 24,” Kounter said, describing the number of students he teaches in one-on-one sessions, which remain the core of his work.

But Kounter’s teaching doesn’t stop there. He has expanded his reach through a growing online platform, including a flourishing YouTube channel that has garnered thousands of views and a loyal following.

“Music is just special, cross-generational, and it touches everybody,” Kounter said.

What started as sporadic uploads has blossomed into a robust digital resource where he shares approachable and fun lessons. His videos inspire learners of all ages, from kids to the elderly, to embrace the joy of music.

“It’s a powerful tool, and it works for kids all the way up to the elderly,” he added.

Kounter’s teaching philosophy centers on accessibility. He emphasizes that music doesn’t have to be overly complex to be meaningful.

“You don’t have to learn all these crazy things; you just have to learn a few chords,” he said.

Through personalized lessons, Kounter tailors his approach to each student’s interests, ensuring they enjoy the process and stay motivated.

“You gotta find a way to take the music they love and make it playable for them, and then they have a lot of fun with it,” he explained.

However, he acknowledges the challenges of learning an instrument, cautioning students about moments when they may feel like giving up.

“You are going to want to quit,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Kounter believes the joy of mentoring lies in helping students discover a lifelong passion for music.

“Music is so much fun. They’ll use it their whole life, and it brings joy to everybody, so, as long as it’s done well,” he said.

Through his dedication to teaching and inspiring others, Kyle Kounter is making music an accessible and enriching experience for all who seek it.

