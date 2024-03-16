Local musician with cerebral palsy looking for bandmates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Scotty Crabtree doesn't let anything get him down, not even his disease. Now he's looking to put his band back together and play the streets of Bakersfield.

Video shows the Crystal Palace, a local landmark that’s played home to countless musicians from the biggest stars to those still pursuing their dreams. Also, Scotty Crabtree, a local musician with cerebral palsy.

One local man with cerebral palsy is living his dream by honor the legends of the Bakersfield Sound.

If you’re a local musician interested in joining Scotty in his endeavor to uplift the Bakersfield Sound, you can send entries and clip in to thenewoutlaws66@gmail.com

“You’ve mentored others who have cerebral palsy, do you encourage them to find their passion like you did with music?

“Yes. Music, in my opinion, is a great medicine for people with disabilities.”

Scotty Crabtree has become a bit of a local celebrity. Mainly for his work advocating for those with disabilities, but his celebrity also extends into the music industry.

“I just basically grew up with country music," he said. "Kim MaCabee she started coaching me and after Bucks passing in 2006 I got the chance to sing with the house band at the Crystal Palace.”

Crabtree — like many Bakersfield musicians — fell in love with performing while watching the greats: like Buck Owens, Merle Haggard, and Alan Jackson.

He even found himself on stage with the Buckaroos.

“Growing up with that music, being mentored by Kim and Buck himself," he said. "I just really like that type of sound.”

While the legend may not be around himself, Buck Owens' music still walks the streets of Bakersfield, and Crabtree wants to help keep the music alive by creating his own band and playing honky-tonk tunes.

“It’s not featured enough here in Bakersfield," Crabtree said.

Now he’s looking looking for local musicians — from an acoustic guitar lead to steel drummer — who want to help him in remembering the Bakersfield Sound.

“Music has helped me keep my spirits up. Being able to mentor others with a condition like mine has also helped.”

