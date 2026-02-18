Local non-profit empowers those who are often overlooked due to their disability

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Independence Through Grace is a local nonprofit going above and beyond to support community members with special needs. Their mission is simple but powerful. Helping individuals understand that a disability is not a limitation, but a challenge that can be overcome.

Baylie Scott is the Director of Program Development at Independence Through Grace, and she tells me how this non-profit has impacted her life.

"I came into the organization nine years ago with the expectation that I was going to change lives and very quickly I realized they were here to change my life." said Scott "I have had the privilege and honor to walk along side so many of them and watch them become independent young people."

Every day, they ignite growth in their clients proving that anything is possible when you set your mind to it and believe in yourself. Steven Dahms is living proof. After just a couple of years in the program, he's launched his own business, crafting unique, custom coffee mugs and coasters for community members — turning creativity into confidence, and passion into profit.

"Over a decade ago, someone taught me how to put designs on mugs it keeps me very busy. Designing mugs has allowed me to sell my products at events and markets." said Dahms

Baylie tells me that one story that has kept her coming to work every day with a smile is Javier Chavez. He has cerebral palsy and has to use a device that is attached to his head to type out his thoughts and concerns. He was determined when he came to the non-profit to write a book on his mother and her life.

"He wanted to write a book on his mother and her journey of bringing him to the United States from Mexico to get him the services he needed." said Scott "We worked with him for seven years, walking along side of him while he wrote this book. Letter by letter he typed this story out and now has an incredible book that tells his story of who he is, his family, and what God has done in his life."

They offer multiple programs to fit their clients' needs. Teaching them how to dance, cook, and even become entrepreneurs. Showing them that their barriers can't stop their dreams. Joseph Johnson has dreams of creating a gaming facility for community members with special needs, providing them with a place to enjoy the video games that we all love.

"Basically my facility would be for the disabled like me. Somewhere we can lounge around, play games, have fun, and become a family like we have here at Independence." said Johnson

This nonprofit thrives because of the community behind it. Through generous financial support and volunteers who step up to serve their community. If you'd like to be part of this growing movement, the number to get involved is 661-747-9007 or visit their website at https://www.itgfoundation.org/ .

