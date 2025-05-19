BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local Oncologist 'examines' President Biden's cancer diagnosis



Dr Ravi Patel is the Director of Medical Oncology and Hematology at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center

He founded CBCC in 1984

For more information on treatment and screenings, go to cbccusa.org

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dr. Ravi Patel stopped by the 23ABC studios on Monday morning to talk about President Biden's announcement that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He provided insight on the disease and talked about preventative measures people can take to be aware of your own risk.

