Local Oncologist 'examines' President Biden's cancer diagnosis

Dr. Ravi Patel, Director of Medical Oncology and Hematology for CBCC, joins Mike Hart on 23ABC to talk about President Biden's cancer fight
Dr. Ravi Patel, Director of Medical Oncology and Hematology, with the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, sat down in Studio B on Monday to talk about the former President's cancer diagnosis.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local Oncologist 'examines' President Biden's cancer diagnosis

  • Dr Ravi Patel is the Director of Medical Oncology and Hematology at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center
  • He founded CBCC in 1984
  • For more information on treatment and screenings, go to cbccusa.org

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dr. Ravi Patel stopped by the 23ABC studios on Monday morning to talk about President Biden's announcement that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He provided insight on the disease and talked about preventative measures people can take to be aware of your own risk.

