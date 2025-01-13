Local organizations 'gearing' up donation drives for L.A. fire victims

Numerous organizations have already started donation and fundraising efforts for victims of the L.A. wildfires

Kern County C10 crew, West Bakersfield 4H, Salty's BBQ, and others are collecting items

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the fires still raging and the ash continues to fall, donation drives are ramping up across the state. The Kern County C10 crew held three collection drives last week, taking anything and everything that people brought them.

"We put it out around 4 pm on Thursday, and by 6 pm, we had two trucks full in less than 2-3 hours," said Ignacio Prado, the President of the Kern County C10 crew.

In addition, West Bakersfield 4H showed up with a truck full of dog and cat food that they collected, along with a donation of a full pallet of food from Tractor Supply.

"Accessories, a lot of crates, cat litter, boxes," said Shurie Amick with West Bakersfield 4H, "we found an organization that would take it all if we raised it, so we posted it on Facebook and Instagram and people shared it. We got a whole trailer load, it's really awesome."

And that wasn't all, Costco on Rosedale and Panama Lane chipped in with food, water, and other supplies.

"We always jump in and try to help in any way we can," said Sargon Davoodi, the general manager, "we're away from the fires, but I'm glad that we connected with Jeff (Salters with Salty's BBQ), and the C10 crew. We have locations closer to the fire, but this is part of our culture."

The C10 crew said they plan to hold another donation drive Thursday at Chuy's on Rosedale Hwy from 6-to-10 pm.

