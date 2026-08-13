Local pediatrician urges vaccine decisions be guided by medical research, not politics

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As debate continues over new federal childhood vaccine recommendations, a local pediatrician says those decisions should be based on medical research.

Dr. Niranjan Dass, with Pediatrics for All in Bakersfield, says vaccines have been one of the greatest advances in modern medicine, helping prevent diseases that once caused widespread illness and death.

Dass says the science has been clear when it comes to claims about vaccines and autism. He points to large studies in the United States and abroad that have found no connection between vaccines, including the MMR vaccine, and autism.

"And on top of that, we have an international study done on 23 million people, internationally, and that shows no connections," Dass said.

When it comes to the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, Dass says there is already strong evidence that it works.

"We doctors have a number: how much efficacy. So that vaccine is 97 percent effective in preventing the disease," Dass said.

The Trump administration's new policy would eventually move toward offering measles, mumps and rubella as separate shots, while keeping the combined MMR vaccine available. Dass worries splitting the shots could make them less effective than the combined shot and lead to some children missing follow-up appointments, leaving them unprotected.

That concern comes as measles is already making a comeback in the U.S. Public health officials in Kern County confirmed a measles case last week. For Dass, that is a warning of what could happen if vaccination rates continue to fall.

"I have a small practice, 4 or 5,000 kids; I don't want to see one of them getting the disease back and sitting in the hospital battling for their life," Dass said.

Dass says vaccine policy should follow the data, not politics or rhetoric. He worries that growing distrust could leave more children vulnerable to diseases that vaccines have helped control for decades.

"I look forward to everybody supporting this vaccine cause, and take care of children, protect our children," Dass said.

Dass says parents who have questions or concerns about their child and vaccinations should speak with their pediatrician to learn what is best for them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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