Local politicians react to escalating U.S.–Iran conflict

Local lawmakers are weighing in as conflict escalates between the U.S. and Iran following missile strikes targeting U.S. forces in Iraq.

Sen. Shannon Grove and Rep. David Valadao praised U.S. military action, calling it necessary to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Sen. Melissa Hurtado and other leaders expressed concern for service members and called for a focus on peace and stability.

As international tensions flare between the U.S. and Iran, local voices are joining the conversation. Here's what local politicians are saying.

From City Hall to Capitol Hill, officials are reacting as the situation in the Middle East continues to unfold. Some are calling for strength, while others are watching closely to see what comes next — after recent missile strikes in Iraq targeting U.S. forces.

Republican State Senator Shannon Grove says, "I am extremely proud of the leadership of our President and our brave United States service members who executed an extraordinarily strategic mission in Iran. Their unmatched skill and unwavering dedication to our nation's safety are truly inspiring. This critical operation was absolutely essential to eliminate the imminent danger posed by Iran's pursuit of a nuclear weapon, which threatened the security of the entire world."

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Melissa Hurtado says, "My heart is with our brave troops and their families during this difficult time. I'm praying for their safety and for peace — for our nation, for our allies, and for all innocent people caught in the middle of this conflict. Moments like this remind us what's truly at stake and why we must work toward stability."

I also reached out to Assembly member Tom Lackey, a Republican from Eastern Kern County. He says, "For years, Iran has ignored diplomatic efforts, all while threatening the U.S. and our allies. The President made it clear that a nuclear Iran would not be tolerated – and that promise was kept. I commend our brave service members for carrying out this mission."

Republican Assembly member Stan Ellis also shared his thoughts, saying, "Negotiations through strength usually win. This applies to foreign policy and everyday business. Sometimes there are risks involved, but usually it's well worth it. I believe in our country's right to protect itself, especially from nuclear weapons and foreign adversaries."

Republican Congressman Vince Fong also issued a statement, which we shared earlier in the broadcast.

Republican Congressman David Valadao says, "A nuclear Iran threatens the entire world, and as the largest state-sponsor of terror, they must be stopped. The United States must stand strong, support our allies, and do what's necessary to protect American lives and global security. I'm grateful for our brave service members in the region and continue to pray for their safety as they work to promote peace, maintain stability, and stop Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons once and for all."

23ABC also reached out to Democratic Assembly member Dr. Jasmeet Bains but did not receive a response by show time.

As these global events prompt responses from politicians across the region, local officials say they are following developments closely as the situation continues to evolve.

